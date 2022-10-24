A man was rescued from an upstairs Baton Rouge apartment on Monday after a fire broke out in an unoccupied apartment below, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded shortly before noon Monday to reports of a fire at apartments in the 3000 block of Victoria Street.
While one fire crew attacked the fire, another crew did a search of the building and found a man disoriented from the smoke filling his upstairs apartment, the BRFD said in a statement.
The man was taken safely out of the building and assessed on the scene by first responders with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services, then transported to the hospital for further evaluation.
The man is expected to make a full recovery.
The fire was contained to the unoccupied downstairs apartment, and its cause is under investigation, BRFD said.