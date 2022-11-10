Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner Walters resigned Thursday, ending a more than six-year tenure that took a tumultuous turn recently when multiple neglected children died on DCFS’ watch.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in a Thursday news release that he had accepted Walters' resignation and had appointed Terri Porche Ricks, currently a deputy secretary, as the agency's acting secretary. He said the state will search for a permanent replacement, whom he intends to name "as soon as possible."
"We have engaged a third-party expert organization to do a top-to-bottom review of DCFS and make recommendations on improvements to policies, practices, and personnel that can be made to ensure we are serving the children and families of Louisiana in the manner they deserve," the governor said in a statement.
Edwards had appointed Walters as DCFS secretary when he first took office in 2016. But Walters has acknowledged in both news conferences and legislative testimony that the agency is in crisis, with workers quitting in droves while reports of abuse and neglect across Louisiana are skyrocketing.
DCFS has more than 400 vacancies, with 174 of them in the agency's child welfare department.
In the span of four months, three children have died after warnings to DCFS. 2-year-old Mitchell Robinson overdosed on fentanyl and died in late June after he'd been hospitalized multiple times in the months leading up to his death, and after three reports had been to DCFS made about his family. DCFS never made contact with the family or tried to remove him from their care before his death.
Then on Halloween, 20-month-old Jahrei Paul died from acute fentanyl toxicity, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner. Ten days before his death, an anonymous caller warned that his family members were using drugs around him, and the caller said they were worried that a child would die, according to a case file provided to The Advocate | The Times-Picayune.
DCFS — who'd previously validated three reports of neglect for drug usage against Paul's mother — did not check on his family before he died. The agency said his mother was incarcerated in Texas when he died, and that he was in his father's care.
Meanwhile, the corpse of 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry of Houma was found stuffed in a duffel bag inside a trash can this summer – also after DCFS had been warned about and had opened an investigation into his family.
In a Monday news conference following Paul's death, Walters said she had no plans to resign and that she served at the governor's pleasure. She said she and the governor were in "lockstep" on the situation surrounding Paul's death.
In the resignation announcement Thursday, Edwards thanked Walters for her service and said Louisiana recorded a record number of adoptions from the foster care children under her leadership, with more than 5,000 foster children being adopted.
But he said Louisiana — like many states — is facing major child welfare challenges.
“Those issues include staff retention, high worker caseloads, increased substance and domestic abuse, and sadly the tragic deaths of innocent children," the governor said. "While there are no quick solutions, it is urgent that we find new and effective ways of addressing the problems to make certain we provide the help our families need and deserve and to move our agency forward."
This is a developing story; check back later for updates.