STRAFFORD, Mo. — A Missouri man is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and her parents, who were from Baton Rouge.
The shootings happened Saturday evening inside the home of the suspect, Jesse Huy, 50.
The home is near Strafford, about 14 miles northeast of Springfield. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department said Huy called the department and reported the killings.
The victims were Tonya Huy, 48, and her parents, Ronald Koehler, 71, and Linda Koehler, 78.
Huy is jailed without bond. Authorities have not disclosed a motive.