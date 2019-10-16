To any residents in St. George worried about their mailing address, never fear. It will get there rain or shine, as long as it has the right ZIP Code and street address, whether it lists the city as Baton Rouge or St. George.

Residents living within the boundaries of the proposed city of St. George won't have to update their mailing addresses once the city is officially incorporated.

That's because the U.S. Postal Service primarily relies on ZIP Codes — not municipal names — to determine where to send mail. While some may trade out "Baton Rouge" for "St. George" on their envelopes, the ZIP Code used will remain the same.

"Customers are advised that no changes in their current addresses are required and they need to take no action," said Carol Hunt, a spokesperson with the U.S. Postal Service.

St. George's organizers tested this out just to make sure.

Last year, they mailed out a handful of letters all labeled with the same street address and zip code in the proposed St. George area. Each letter, however, included a different city, including "Baton Rouge," "Central," "Raleigh," and "St. George."

Every letter was correctly delivered to the street address listed, according to Andrew Murrell, a spokesperson with the incorporation effort. He hopes that once the city gets up and running, residents will happily choose to list St. George as their address.

"You should be proud to put St. George on your envelopes. That's our goal," Murrell said.