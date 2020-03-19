We know you miss settling in at your favorite restaurant for a nice meal. So do we.
But we're not missing out on our favorite foods with so many restaurants offering to-go, curbside and delivery service.
So, until those dining rooms reopen, we'll be checking out the menus and giving you our take on what looks good at three local eateries.
Here's some of what's on tap today:
Curbside Burgers
We admit it. Sometimes our burger cravings can be overwhelming. That's when we call Curbside Burgers, which offers vast variety of artisan burgers.
"Our K.G.B. Burger is the most popular," said general manager John Hodgins. "It's a burger topped by a fried egg, praline bacon and cheddar melt, and it's really good. And we're doing a family pack of four burgers and small fries for $30."
Yeah, we'll take that, and throw in one of those six packs of beer or wine to wash it all down.
Located at 4158 Government St., Curbside has, of course, curbside service and, by the end of the week, home deliveries through UberEats.
Call (225) 478-8349 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Sundays or visit curbsideburgers.com to find out more.
Mansurs On The Boulevard
Known for its contemporary Creole cuisine, Mansurs On The Boulevard, 5720 Corporate Blvd., Suite A, is taking orders for pick up or delivery, and its family pan menu has us drooling. We'll have the fried shrimp, but you might have a hankering for their fried catfish, fried chicken or chicken and sausage gumbo. The family pans feed between five and seven people. Not feeding a crowd? No problem. Mansur's also offers take-out for one or two. Call (225) 923-3366 and pick up your order between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Check it out at mansursontheboulevard.com.
Bousoleil Restaurant and Bar
A special seafood creation can calm the coronavirus quarantine blues, especially when it's an entree that can feed the whole family. And we've found something pretty special in Bousoleil Restaurant and Bar's family pack of blackened speckled trout with crawfish risotto ($65).
Pick it up the at Bousoleil, 7731 Jefferson Highway, known for its contemporary Louisiana cuisine and cocktails. Or have it delivered. But call ahead first at (225) 926-1172 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. And if you're not into special seafood dishes, Bousoleil also is offering a chicken bon femme family pack. Visit bousoleilrestaurant to find out more.