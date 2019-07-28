I realize the city-parish Department of Public Works does a lot to take care of our city. Please ask them, however, to spend a little time maintaining their own property on Balis Drive so tax dollars don’t need to be spent unnecessarily to repair building leaks and/or rotten boards due to unmaintained gutters.
"We thank the reader for this input," says Rowdy Gaudet, an assistant chief administrative officer for the city-parish. "DPW has cleaned the gutters at the referenced facility, and we commit to more routine maintenance of the gutters."
Sidewalks, crosswalk needed
Those of us in the Hundred Oaks and Southdowns area are thrilled about the completion of sidewalks all the way to the overpass area. My question is, can the city-parish complete the job by repouring the few feet of severely broken sidewalk approaching the Perkins Road overpass and keeping that area trimmed of major weeds and advancing decay? Also, so many dog walkers and joggers who try to cross Perkins at Drehr Avenue to reach City Park would benefit from a marked crosswalk, preferably with a flashing yellow light.
"We are trying to provide the infrastructure to provide mobility for people in the area," says Fred Raiford, city-parish director of transportation and drainage. "The new construction along Perkins is part of the Greenlight Plan for enhancements of corridors in the area. The part of the sidewalk that needs to be replaced is not part of the plan. I cannot add this part to the project for we would be expanding the area without council approval or funding.
"I did check the site, and the existing sidewalk is broken up due to tree roots pushing the concrete panels up or have broken them. The trees will have to be removed to be able to get this done. As for cleaning the small brush on the end of the bridge approach sidewalk, I have talked to our maintenance department about doing so and he will have it sprayed and removed. I will see about having the remaining sidewalk repaired also with maintenance department; however, with our backlog of work it may be some time before it could possibly get completed."