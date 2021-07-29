Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge admitted 30 patients with COVID-19 on Wednesday -- the single largest batch of hospitalizations the facility has experienced since the pandemic began.
The Lake, Louisiana's largest standalone hospital, is now at a pandemic-high in hospitalizations, with 140 patients -- surpassing the previous record set on April 13, 2020 during the first deadly surge, according to hospital spokesperson Ryan Cross.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are rising at the fastest rate since the pandemic began, as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads among the state's unvaccinated residents.
Statewide, there were 1,524 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, a number that is now nearly 6 times as high as it was at the start of the month.
The state has recorded 18,565 new cases over the past seven days, one of the highest weekly totals of the entire pandemic and a count that is more than 11 times higher than it was just a month ago.
