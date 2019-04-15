GONZALES — An Ascension Parish man faces 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to molesting a child and to punching a fellow inmate in the face nearly a year after his initial incarceration on the molestation charge.
Tyler Johnson, 19, admitted to inappropriately touching a girl in December 2017 and, then in the following October, punching another parish jail inmate during an argument over what was playing on the television, prosecutors in Ascension said in a statement. The other inmate's head hit the floor after he was punched and was cut.
Johnson, 8311 Pelican Crossing Drive, Gonzales, pleaded guilty on April 8 to counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and second-degree battery before Judges Jason Verdigets and Thomas Kliebert Jr. The pleas were part of agreements with Assistant District Attorneys Joni Buquoi and Shawn Bush that reduced the charge in the sex case, prosecutors said.
As part of the sentence for indecent behavior, Judge Verdigets suspended 13 years of a 25-year sentence and required Johnson to serve five years of probation and to register as a sex offender once released.
Judge Kliebert gave Johnson three years in prison for the second-degree battery conviction but ran the sentence concurrent with the other from Verdigets, prosecutors said.