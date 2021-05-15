A teenager was killed and another was injured during a shooting reported on Andrea Drive early Saturday, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Detectives are investigating the deadly shooting that happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Andrea Drive, which is in the Siegen Lane Marketplace.
Investigators believe that gunfire was shot from an unknown vehicle into a Dodge truck that had three occupants in it.
The two male passengers, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, were shot, and taken to a local hospital by the truck's driver. The driver was not injured during the shooting.
Police said Cailin Williams, 18, died from his injuries. The 17-year-old victim is still being treated for his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police urge anyone with any information on this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.