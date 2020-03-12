The Baton Rouge Fire Department says an arsonist is responsible for a fire that destroyed a home along Hollywood Street early Thursday.
Two people were at the home, just west of Interstate 110, when someone kicked in the door and threw something into the house to set it on fire, fire department spokesman Curt Monte said. By the time firefighters arrived three minutes after being summoned, the entire home was engulfed in flames.
"The cause of this fire is arson," Monte said.
No injuries were reported.