The Baton Rouge Zoo is experiencing a baby boom of sorts — six animal births this year, including three in May — and the zoo's director couldn't be happier.

"This baby boom is exciting for our zoo and our community," Zoo Director Phil Frost said Tuesday. "We are always encouraged when our animal collection grows, and it’s especially exciting when it does so through new births."

"We encourage the public to come out and see these new arrivals soon," Frost added in a news release touting what he referred to as the zoo's "baby boom."

+2 Two gazelles born at Baton Rouge Zoo, a 'promising boost' toward the zoo's herd growth The Baton Rouge Zoo announced Thursday the births of two male Thompson's gazelles, the first ones born at the zoo in 13 years.

The latest wave of animal births began May 4 when the zoo welcomed a male Nyala, which was born in the zoo's Africa loop. At birth, the herbivores typically weigh approximately 12 pounds and can reach up to 275 pounds as adults, the release states.

On May 14, a male Baird Tapir was born. The endangered species is currently being hand-raised by the zoo's staff so it is off exhibit at the moment.

Then on May 17, a female Sable entered the world.

All the three births followed announcements in February of the birth of a female bongo calf and the births of two male Thomson's Gazelles in April.

Robyn Lott, the zoo's spokeswoman, said in April that there have been 99 animal births at the Baton Rouge Zoo within the last five years.