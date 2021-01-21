With a trial date less than two months away in the Alton Sterling wrongful death lawsuit, a newly elected member of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council is asking his colleagues to approve a $10 million proposal to settle the case — twice what the previous council rejected and four times the amount that the parish's attorneys offered last year.
Council Member Cleve Dunn, Jr. is set to introduce the item next week with a vote and discussion scheduled for the council's Feb. 10 meeting. It proposes paying Sterling's five children $2 million a year for the next five years, with the first installment coming out of the city-parish's $17.7 million insurance reserve fund.
Lawyers for the city-parish in November offered to settle the case for $2.5 million. That proposal was ultimately turned down by Sterling's heirs, who lost their father in a 2016 police shooting that ignited protests nationwide and continues to divide Baton Rouge.
Dunn was on the front lines of those protests locally and said that, in the years since, he's grown to know members of Sterling's family personally. He said nobody truly understands the pain they've gone through.
"We need to say that this government — this police department — was wrong and we need to move forward," Dunn said. "We need to make amends to this family."
The previous Metro Council repeatedly debated — and rejected — a proposed $5 million settlement in the wake of last summer's Black Lives Matter protests. That number was recommended by a mediator hand-picked by the city-parish, but it failed to garner the seven votes on council necessary for approval.
The newly-seated members of the Metro Council, who held their first full meeting last week, have yet to discuss the pending civil suit, which is barreling toward a March 1 trial date.
On paper, the current Metro Council, which has six new members, mirrors its predecessors, with five Black Democrats and seven White Republicans. Previous votes on the settlement followed racial lines.
But Council Member Chauna Banks, who sponsored those earlier motions to settle, hopes that the council's "new energy" will yield a different result.
In their first decision as a new council, the 12-member body selected LaMont Cole, the former president of the Baton Rouge branch of the NAACP, to serve as Mayor Pro Tem. He won with the support of three White Republicans.
The public may get a sense of where the council stands at their Jan. 27 meeting, when they're set to discuss a now-defunct motion filed by the Parish Attorney's Office to move the trial to another parish.
The motion was rejected by Judge William Morvant of the 19th Judicial District Court on Jan. 11, but Banks introduced the item anyway, saying council members should have been briefed on the motion before it was filed.
Filed in 2017, the lawsuit alleges that Sterling's death exemplified long-standing problems of racist attitudes and excessive force among Baton Rouge police officers. It also argues that the officer who fired the shots, Blane Salamoni, violated Sterling's constitutional rights and that BRPD and the city of Baton Rouge were negligent in their hiring and training practices.
Video footage of the brief encounter shows Salamoni tackling Sterling, struggling to gain control of his arm, yelling that Sterling had a gun, and then firing his own weapon, all in rapid succession. That chain of events is what led state and federal prosecutors to decide against pressing charges against either officer, though BRPD internal investigators concluded Salamoni had used excessive force.