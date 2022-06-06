Baton Rouge's police chief said Monday that federal marshals are working to arrest a former Baton Rouge police officer who's apparently accused of dumping a box of guns that were evidence in an investigation into a trash heap.
BRPD Chief Murphy Paul said at a meeting of the Baton Rouge Press Club that warrants had recently been cut for the ex-officer and passed on to the U.S. Marshal Service. During a question-and-answer period, Paul said allegations that the former officer had disposed of the evidence in such a way that might have left guns accessible to children were "concerning."
What the officer was investigating when he disposed of the firearms, the date of the offense and additional details of the case weren't immediately available.
Paul declined to identify the former office and to answer further questions, citing the pending investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.