A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of pouring rubbing alcohol on her roommate, then trying to set him on fire, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Christine Guidry chased the man after he escaped the home, and he had to use a stranger's cell phone to call police, according to an arrest report.
The 66-year-old victim told deputies Guidry had attacked in the same way in July 2021 by his roommate, and he spent more than a month in the hospital for treatment of his burns. He did not report that incident, he told deputies.
It was unclear from arrest reports when the second attack happened.
Guidry, 36, 8252 Skysail Avenue, Baton Rouge, was arrested Tuesday on a count of cruelty to persons with infirmities.
The victim said that, in the second attack, Guidry emptied a bottle of rubbing alcohol on him and all over his room and tried to set him on fire with a lighter, arrest records said.
He managed to put her out of the room, then escaped. He was able to use the cell phone of someone he saw at the intersection of Ned Avenue and Mariner Drive, in the Gardere Lane area, to call police, the records say. Guidry had the victim's cell phone.
Deputies found signs of a struggle at the victim's home, the lighter and the empty bottle of rubbing alcohol, arrest records said.
The victim also showed deputies the burn scars on his legs from the incident last July, the documents said.
Guidry, 36, 8252 Skysail Avenue, Baton Rouge, was located and booked into East Baton Rouge Prison on Tuesday on a count of cruelty to persons with infirmities.