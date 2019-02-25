Direct flights between Baton Rouge and Orlando, Fla. will go seasonal after Mardi Gras due to lackluster passenger numbers.

Via Airlines arrived amid much fanfare last year and began service to Austin, TX and Orlando in September. Austin has proven popular with young adults and business travelers, but the twice-weekly flights to Central Florida only averaged about 45 percent capacity on Via's 50-seat planes, Metro Airport spokesman Jim Caldwell said.

Via plans to resume service in June through August or September to cater to families looking to visit Disney World and Universal Studios, Caldwell continued.

Via's flights operated out of Sanford International Airport, which Caldwell noted is a bit farther from attractions than Orlando International and lacked the theme park shuttles of the larger, more central airport. However, the smaller facility is less crowded, and it's easier to navigate security and rental car companies, he said in Sanford's defense.

Caldwell spoke over the phone from Dallas, where airport authorities, the mayor's office and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber were pitching American Airlines to begin direct service to Chicago and Washington D.C. The runways in the nation's capital are already operating at full capacity, so if Baton Rouge gets a direct flight, it will have to take a landing slot from an existing route, but Caldwell said the city is prepared to make a strong argument on its behalf for both cities.