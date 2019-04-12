Rural cooperatives, which sell electricity to about 900,000 Louisiana residents and businesses, were weighing their options Friday after regulators officially clipped the compensation for the utilities’ directors.

“We are reviewing the Commission order and discussing the next steps internally,” Jeff Arnold, chief executive officer of the Association of Louisiana Electric Cooperatives, said in between meetings with lawyers Friday.

The options include asking the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge to directly overturn the order issued Friday in a constitutional challenge of the Louisiana Public Service Commission’s authority to regulate utilities.

For a longer-term solution, the association also is behind House Bill 461 that, as currently written, would remove the state’s 12 rural electric cooperatives from PSC oversight. The measure is a placeholder and its wording would be changed if ALEC decides to go that route.

ALEC isn’t interested in ending PSC oversight for rates and services, Arnold said. But the co-op members do want some clarification of PSC authority, thinking that the five-elected commissioners have overstepped their authority by issuing orders that would force private corporations to change articles of incorporation and bylaws without a vote of its members or its board.

“Would they do that to Entergy?” Arnold said. “They’re micromanaging us and we don’t think they have that absolute authority.”

“The order is clear and if they don’t think so, they can ask for a rehearing,” said PSC Secretary Brandon Frey.

Because electric companies operate as a monopoly within its service area, the state Constitution gives the PSC authority to regulate public utilities. Still on the lawbooks is a statute that allows cooperatives to vote on whether to accept regulation. But the Louisiana Supreme Court found in 1989 that despite that law, the PSC clear oversight of rural electric cooperatives.

The co-ops argued in PSC filings that the statute and court opinions put management level decisions out of the Commission’s reach.

HB461 is sponsored by state Rep. Steve Pylant, R-Winnsboro, who also is a director with Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative Inc. for 13 years.

“We feel like they may be overstepping their bounds, kind of coming into the board room and telling us what to do,” Pylant said. The legislation, if it is pursued, would clarify those authorities under the law.

Pylant received $5,553 in compensation in 2017. The amount is fraction of the $137,784 he received from his sheriff’s retirement in 2017 and $35,132 in wages from the Louisiana House of Representatives.

Pylant said he is paid per diem for attending co-op meetings, not a salary.

Entergy, the state’s largest utility company, is owned by shareholders and sells power for a profit to about a million customers. Not nearly as large but serving about 900,000 members, the rural cooperatives were formed during the New Deal to provide electricity in areas with too few customers to make the utility business profitable.

Formed as nonprofits – the customers own the corporation and are called members – they are administered by an elected board of directors who legally can’t be paid a salary.

Commissioners were startled to learn in September that board members received an average $26,250 in 2017 alone – some individuals made as much as $50,000 – in per diem payments for attending meetings. They also received compensation for travel, and some directors received benefits including health, vision and life insurance that were in excess of what employees receive.

Health insurance – paid for by the customers of rural electric cooperatives – accounted for about half the $2.5 million received by the volunteer board members in 2017, according to a financial accounting ordered by the PSC.

Customers each month generally pay for the expense of acquiring and delivering electricity. The money for the board members expenses come out of what’s left over after those bills are paid. PSC commissioners argue that much of that “operating margin” for the nonprofits could be used instead to lower customer rates.

In a rare show unity on an usually fractious PSC, the commissioners ordered the cooperatives to inform their members how much the directors receive in compensation, then hold a vote to allow members a chance to approve or refuse the amounts using balloting methods that the PSC has approved with the results certified by an accountant selected by the regulators. The PSC would have the cooperatives suspend quorum requirements because so few members attend the annual meetings. Each rural electric cooperative board of director would be limited to six, three-year terms. And if members approve insurance for directors, the policies offered would be the same level as the utility’s employees receive.

Arnold said the boards of all 10 cooperatives that are members of ALEC already have adopted policies to keep insurance policies at the same level as employees. Nine of 10 also have passed resolutions on quorums and term limits, he said.

"This isn't about insurance or term limits. This is about regulatory interference in the management decisions of a private corporation," Arnold said.