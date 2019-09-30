DONALDSONVILLE — Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies arrested an 18-year-old man after they say he shot another man Sunday.
Glenn Smith of Gonzales was booked on counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, deputies said in a statement Monday.
Interim Sheriff Bobby Webre said in the statement that the 19-year-old man was shot several times but remained in stable condition Monday after being taken to an area hospital.
Webre said a group of people were walking down the street in Donaldsonville and the shooting happened after an argument.