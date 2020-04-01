A Baton Rouge family of six escaped a house fire early Wednesday morning in the St. George area with nothing but the clothes on their back, fire officials say.
According to a press release from the St. George Fire Department, crews were called to Rampart Court, located off Perkins Road, just after 4 a.m. in response to a car fire.
When firefighters arrived, they found a house fully engulfed in flames.
"The fire burned most of the structure causing a large section of the roof to collapse," St. George Fire spokesman Eldon Ledoux said.
The fire was contained within 30 minutes.
"The family of two adults and four children ages three to eighteen were awakened by the sound of the fire," Ledoux said. "They were able to escape with literally the clothes on their backs."
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Red Cross was called to assist the family.