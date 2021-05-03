In a bid to reduce the number and severity of traffic accidents, state highway crews plan to set up blinking yellow left-turn arrows at more than 150 intersections across East Baton Rouge.
Once those are up, the city-parish intends to put up even more under the voter-approved MovEBR transportation program.
The city-parish, citing Federal Highway Administration data, said this week that converting left-turn-on-green signals to flashing yellow lights can reduce left-turn crashes by 35 percent.
In the Baton Rouge area, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development installed flashing yellow left-turn lights in 2017 on Hooper Road at Mickens Road in East Baton Rouge Parish, and in Ascension Parish at the the intersection of Airline Highway and La. 621; details of their effectiveness weren't immediately available Friday.
The blinking yellow lights signal that a driver can make a left-hand turn after yielding to any oncoming traffic or to pedestrians. The blinking signal will be added as a fourth to lights that currently have a solid green arrow (okay to turn), a solid yellow arrow (stop if you can do so safely) and a solid red arrow (stop, do not turn).
Currently, left turns are protected with a static green arrow and unprotected with a solid green light. Typically green means "go," but at left-turn lanes they don't. Changing to yellow is intended to convey that caution is necessary.
The state Department of Transportation and Development says the signals will become standard on roadways throughout Louisiana where a single turn lane is protected by a left-turn signal.
A 2006 analysis in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices noted, "For many years, some engineers have had concerns that drivers turning left on a permissive circular green signal indication might inadvertently mistake that indication as implying the left turn has the right of way over opposing traffic." A seven-year study conducted before the report found there was a "high level of understanding" of what a flashing yellow arrow would mean.
East Baton Rouge voters in 2018 approved the MovEBR program aimed at improving traffic in all corners of the parish.
East Baton Rouge Parish provided this list of intersections that will have flashing yellow arrows for at least one direction:
Flashing yellow arrows will also go up on Acadian Thruway at the Outback restaurant, Sullivan Road at Wax, and Millerville at Spring Ridge.