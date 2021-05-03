In a bid to reduce the number and severity of traffic accidents, state highway crews plan to set up blinking yellow left-turn arrows at more than 150 intersections across East Baton Rouge.

Once those are up, the city-parish intends to put up even more under the voter-approved MovEBR transportation program.

The city-parish, citing Federal Highway Administration data, said this week that converting left-turn-on-green signals to flashing yellow lights can reduce left-turn crashes by 35 percent.

In the Baton Rouge area, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development installed flashing yellow left-turn lights in 2017 on Hooper Road at Mickens Road in East Baton Rouge Parish, and in Ascension Parish at the the intersection of Airline Highway and La. 621; details of their effectiveness weren't immediately available Friday.

The blinking yellow lights signal that a driver can make a left-hand turn after yielding to any oncoming traffic or to pedestrians. The blinking signal will be added as a fourth to lights that currently have a solid green arrow (okay to turn), a solid yellow arrow (stop if you can do so safely) and a solid red arrow (stop, do not turn).

Currently, left turns are protected with a static green arrow and unprotected with a solid green light. Typically green means "go," but at left-turn lanes they don't. Changing to yellow is intended to convey that caution is necessary.

The state Department of Transportation and Development says the signals will become standard on roadways throughout Louisiana where a single turn lane is protected by a left-turn signal.

A 2006 analysis in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices noted, "For many years, some engineers have had concerns that drivers turning left on a permissive circular green signal indication might inadvertently mistake that indication as implying the left turn has the right of way over opposing traffic." A seven-year study conducted before the report found there was a "high level of understanding" of what a flashing yellow arrow would mean.

East Baton Rouge voters in 2018 approved the MovEBR program aimed at improving traffic in all corners of the parish.

East Baton Rouge Parish provided this list of intersections that will have flashing yellow arrows for at least one direction:

Airline Highway (U.S. 61)

Antioch (new)

Barringer-Foreman

E. Industrial

Evangeline

Florline Blvd

Goodwood Blvd.

Greenwell Street

Hollywood Street

Home Depot

Highland Road

Merrydale Ave.

N. Foster

Pecue/Stumberg

Prescott

Tom Dr.

Bluebonnet Blvd. (La. 1248)

Highland

N. Oak Hills Pkwy

Park Rowe Ave.

Burbank Drive (La. 42)

Ben Hur

E. Boyd

Jennifer Jean

Staring Lane

W. Parker

Essen Lane (La. 3064)

Archives

Picardy

United Plaza (North)

United Plaza (South)

Florida St/Blvd. (US 61-190 Bus., US 190)

Acadian Thruway

Ardenwood

Bon Carre

Centerway/Broadmoor Ave.

Cloud

Cora

Donmoor

Flannery

La. 67 (N 22nd)

Little John

Marilyn

McGehee/Greenoaks

Peachtree

River Road

Sharp

Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Stevendale Road

Greenwell Springs Road (La. 37)

Central Thruway

Flannery

Frenchtown

La. 3034/La. 64 (Magnolia Bridge Road)

La. 946 (Joor Road)/Oak Villa

Lanier Dr.

Monterrey

Monticello

N. Sherwood Forest

Platt Dr.

Ridgemont

Wooddale

Harding-Hooper (La. 408)

F Street(Southern Campus)

Howell Blvd.

ATMC/RaceTrac

La. 946 (Joor Road)

La. 3034 (Sullivan Road)

Mickens Road & Cedar Glen Dr.

La. 423 (Foster)

La. 410 (Blackwater Road)

Highland Road (La. 42)

Perkins (Home Depot)

Perkins Road (Troop A)

Jefferson Highway (La. 73)

Antioch (new)

Baringer/Baringer-Foreman

EB I-12 On Ramp

Floynell

Hoo Shoo Too

La. 1068 (Drusilla)

La. 948 (Highland)/Round Oak

McCarroll Dr.

Old Bluebonnet

Stumberg

Tiger Bend

Wrenwood/Office Park

Joor Road (La. 946)

Greenwell Street

Lovett

Mickens

Prescott

La. 64

Home Depot

La. 964

Montegudo/McHugh

Newell Street

Super Walmart D'way

Nicholson Drive (La. 30)

Bluebonnet Blvd.

Gardere Lane, La. 327-S

Skip Bertman/South Stadium, La. 327

W. McKinley Street

W. Roosevelt Street

Old Hammond Highway (La. 426)

Flannery

Millerville

North Harrells Ferry Road

Tara Blvd.

Perkins Road (La. 427)

Balis

College/Lee

Congress Blvd.

Essen (La. 3064)/Staring

Kenilworth Pkwy.

One Perkins Place

Pecue Ln.

Pollard Pkwy

Quail Dr.

Valley Street

Plank Road, 22nd Street (La. 67)

Chippewa Street

Choctaw

Coca Cola Plant Driveway

Denham Street

Evangeline

Fuqua

Groom Rd./Petit Rd.

Hollywood Street

Kent Dr.

La. 64

Lavey Ln.

Mohican

Monarch/72nd Ave.

North Blvd.

North Street

Sumrall Dr.

Winbourne

River Road (US 61-190 Business)

Evangeline/Gulf States

Hollywood Casino

Scenic Highway

Blount Road

Choctaw Dr.

Harding Blvd., La. 408

Mills Ave.

Swan Avenue

Siegen Lane (La. 3246)

Cloverland

Highland-Burbank

Industriplex

North Oak Hills Parkway

Reiger

Reitz

Zachary-Scotlandville Highway (La. 19)

Baker Blvd.

Blount Road

Church Street

Groom Road

La. 3006 (Lavey Ln)/South Magnolia Dr.

La. 423 (Thomas Road)

Lower Zachary/New Weis Road

Truman Street/Ray Weiland Dr.

ELSEWHERE

Flashing yellow arrows will also go up on Acadian Thruway at the Outback restaurant, Sullivan Road at Wax, and Millerville at Spring Ridge.