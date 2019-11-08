East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilman LaMont Cole has joined Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome as a plaintiff in the lawsuit challenging the incorporation of St. George.

Baton Rouge Attorney Mary Olive Pierson, who's leading the legal team representing the mayor, Cole and two private citizens, said Friday they amended the petition they filed in the 19th Judicial Court this week to include the councilman in response to flak from St. George proponents claiming Broome is ineligible to file a lawsuit contesting the incorporation.

The St. George backers this week asserted that the state law outlining how incorporation can occur, and subsequently be challenged, prohibits the mayor from contesting the election because Broome isn't the "governing authority" of the city-parish. The Metro Council is.

Woody Jenkins, a former state representative and St. George supporter, in a recent editorial he published argued Broome would likely be dismissed as a plaintiff.

"The mayor is certainly an authorized and a proper party plaintiff in the lawsuit," Pierson said in a prepared statement Friday. "We are adding a council member, LaMont Cole, ... hopefully to save some time and end the crazy talk that Mayor Broome is not a proper plaintiff."

Pierson went on to write, "Now we have a plaintiff in every category of specifically permissive and proper plaintiffs."

In addition to Broome and Cole, attorney Lewis Unglesby and M.E. Cormier are listed as plaintiffs also. Unglesby lives in the proposed St. George area and Cormier lives just outside the boundaries of the proposed city. Cormier led one of the many groups opposing the incorporation.

Pierson highlighted several different state statutes supporting her arguments, one being Article 681 of the Louisiana Code of Civil Procedure which states, "Except as otherwise provided by law, an action can be brought only by a person having a real and actual interest which he asserts."

"As mayor-president of the City of Baton Rouge and the entire parish, Mayor Broome has a real and actual interest which we have asserted on her behalf," Pierson said.

The lawsuit, filed against lead organizers Chris Rials and Norman Browning, asks state District Court Judge William Morvant to deny the incorporation based on the negative impact the plaintiffs are saying it would have on the city-parish. It also asserts the St. George organizers are "ill-prepared" to operate the proposed city based on details in their "fantasy budget."

Drew Murrell, an attorney and spokesman for the St. George campaign, said Friday he hasn't seen the amended petition and thereby didn't have a comment specifically about Cole's addition to the lawsuit.

He only reiterated his "disappointment" in the city-parish trying to challenge the results of the Oct. 12 election.

St. George, which was supported by 17,422 voters in southeast East Baton Rouge in the Oct. 12 election, is set to become the fifth largest city in the state with a population of more than 86,000 people. The proposal to incorporate won by a 54-46 margin.

