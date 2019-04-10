An East Baton Rouge Parish court official acknowledged Wednesday that a large portion of parish residents, including young adults and newcomers to Baton Rouge, have since 2011 been improperly excluded from jury service in the parish.

Ann McCrory, the parish’s judicial administrator, said that no one who was under 18 in 2011 has received a jury summons since then, meaning people who are as old as 26 now have been left out of the jury pool that whole time. She said the pool, for reasons that are still being explored, has also not included anyone who moved to East Baton Rouge Parish since 2011.

She said new juror data was culled on at least three occasions and uploaded onto the court's system. But it never "stuck," meaning the list uploaded in 2011 has essentially remained constant.

McCrory suggested the error was the fault of an outside firm contracted to manage the parish’s pool of potential jurors, or “wheel.”

The defect means the wheel is only about two-thirds as large as it should be, officials said Wednesday.

Absence of youth from Baton Rouge jury pools prompts Louisiana Supreme Court to order hearing The Louisiana Supreme Court has ordered a state judge to pause jury selection in a capital murder trial to conduct a hearing on why young peop…

Defense lawyers for accused cop-killer Grover Cannon first raised questions about the jury pool last week during jury selection in Cannon’s trial. Cannon’s case was moved from Caddo Parish to East Baton Rouge because of pre-trial publicity; once a jury is selected, it is set to move back to Shreveport for trial.

The case is being overseen by Caddo Parish District Judge Ramona Emanuel. The state Supreme Court last weekend ordered Emanuel to hold a hearing on the lack of young people in the pool of prospective jurors in Cannon’s case. Defense lawyers noted that none of the 566 people in the pool was younger than 26, and records of jury service from earlier years showed a similar void.

Cannon’s lawyers say the problems with the jury pool mean that the pool does not meet constitutional requirements that it be made of a “fair cross-section” of the community.

+2 'I'm kind of baffled': Analysis shows young people excluded from Baton Rouge jury pools When 566 Baton Rouge residents were called up for jury duty last week in a capital murder trial, defense attorneys were quick to spot a racial…

McCrory said the error was inadvertent, but defense attorneys are contesting that point.

Jury selection in Cannon’s case was paused for Wednesday’s hearings, but Emanuel has indicated it will resume Thursday.