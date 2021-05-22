Jim Wharton, who served as LSU's chancellor from 1981 to 1988 and more recently as chancellor emeritus, has died at 83.
Wharton pioneered changes for the University in administration, research and athletics. Most notably, he implemented the first admissions requirements for prospective students.
"He had a brilliant mind," said Bob Baumann, the former director of research and development for the LSU Center for Energy Studies. "He had memorized thousands of phone numbers in his head, before cell phones of course. He could recite your budget to you within $1,000."
Prior to Wharton's changes to the school's admissions policy, LSU only required that applicants have a high school diploma. Under the old policy, LSU had a majority-failure rate. Still, his proposal was highly controversial at the time.
"That was basically a war," Baumann said.
Wharton announced the new standards in 1984, though they were not enacted until 1988. Former Gov. John McKeithen was on the LSU Board of Supervisors when it passed the rule and wrote in opposition that "LSU would never be the same."
He was right about that.
But the changes proved successful for the university, as graduation rates increased from 33% in the early 1980s to 47% by the time Wharton left his position, according to Baumann.
Within years of Wharton leaving, that rate increased to 60%.
"History proved him right, despite all the opposition," Baumann said. "And pretty much, history proved him right every time. He had a great mind."
As chancellor, Wharton helped transform LSU into a top-tier research institution by reallocating funds and eliminating other programs. He also founded the Louisiana Education Quality Support Fund, which provides stipends to instructors and funds research, along with the Tiger Athletic Foundation, which now accrues millions of dollars annually.
"He was a tough taskmaster," Baumann said. "He went without much sleep — he knew who stayed up late and who got up early so he could start calling people late into the night or early in the morning."
Wharton's focus on LSU's research during his time as chancellor helped him later in life in securing the Livingston Parish location for LIGO, a research laboratory that detects gravitational waves and has earned LSU associations with the Nobel Prize in physics for confirming Albert Einstein's general theory of relativity.
Wharton played instrumental roles in developing LIGO by securing contracts for its construction and positioning LSU to be a part of the LIGO Scientific Collaboration, which now is made up of over 100 institutions.
Wharton grew up in poverty after his father struggled through the Great Depression. As a young man, Wharton focused on athletics, playing football on a scholarship at what it now the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Later in life, he joined the military and trained troops in combat for the Vietnam War. According to Baumann, Wharton was too smart for combat, and was instead sent to the NASA Space Program in Hunstville.
Once he made it to LSU, he at one point held the record for fastest track from bachelor's degree to doctoral degree in the school's history, while earning a perfect score on the GRE.
His pursuit of excellence would last a lifetime.
"During James Wharton’s time as LSU chancellor, he strove to modernize the university along the lines of other major flagships around the nation, strongly advocated for the creation of LSU’s first admissions standards, created the first iteration of the LSU Alumni Association and the Tiger Athletic Foundation, drove the university to reach Research I status for the first time, and oversaw the effort to bring the LIGO facility to LSU and Louisiana," LSU Interim President Tom Galligan said in a statement.
"His impact on our university will be remembered always. We offer our condolences to his family, colleagues and all those he impacted throughout his career, and we express our profound gratitude for his years of service to Louisiana and LSU."