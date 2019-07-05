A Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Baker will conduct a small ceremony this weekend to mark the return of a grave marker for a World War II soldier to a Louisiana family.
The marker noted the service of Parley M. Stearns, who died in Brownwood, Texas, at age 70 in 1989. His remains were spread over Lake Brownwood at his request, according to his daughter, Ruth Stearns LeCompte. A 135-pound stone noting his death was recently found in Brownwood by the new owners of property that had belonged to Stearns, a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
Police in Texas tracked down the daughter in Baker. The Texas VFW state commander then notified Louisiana’s unit to begin planning for Sunday’s ceremony.
His daughter said he enlisted in the early 1940s and then attended Officer Candidate School. He was stationed in Guadalcanal for part of his service.
The Louisiana commander is scheduled to present the family with a flag as well as the marker. The ceremony is scheduled to start at noon at VFW Post 4224.