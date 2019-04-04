Interstate 10 East will be closed early Saturday morning in part of Baton Rouge as workers remove a small airplane that made an emergency landing along the interstate Wednesday morning.
According to the Louisiana Department of Traffic and Transportation, I-10 East at Highland Road and LA 73 will close beginning at midnight Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday.
Closure times might vary due to weather and/or logistics, DOTD said. The westbound lanes of I-10 will remain open during that time.
After the plane is loaded and secured, DOTD said, it will be transported on I-10 to LA 73 and unloaded at DOTD's maintenance yard.
Motorists can detour the closed eastbound lanes by exiting at Highland Road, traveling north to Airline Highway, east to LA 73, and then south on LA 73 to reconnect with I-10.
DOTD said it will monitor the traffic along the detour route and make any necessary changes to the traffic signals to keep motorists moving as quickly as possible. Message boards will also be placed along the detour route to help direct motorists.
A small private plane crashed off of Interstate 10 eastbound near Bluff Road and Highland Road on Wednesday morning, resulting in minor injuries for the pilot, authorities said.
The pilot, James Ritter, said on the scene that he picked up the four-seat plane at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and was heading back to Louisiana Regional Airport. Halfway through the trip, the engine started shuddering and locked up.
"I picked the interstate to land on and as I was coming down for the landing, I think I skimmed across an 18-wheeler, which threw me over to the side," Ritter said. "It was either trees or interstate, and that looked like a pretty good runway. … Thank the Lord that I'm walking away."