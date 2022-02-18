A Gonzales man has been sentenced to five years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to driving drunk and hitting and killing another man two years ago.
William Murray, 38, of the 41000 block of Busy Needles Road, admitted this week to hitting Scott Bonnet with his vehicle on Feb. 11, 2020, in Gonzales.
City police officers had arrested Murray at the time of the crash. Ascension Parish prosecutors later charged him with counts of second offense driving while intoxicated, vehicular homicide and texting while driving.
Under the plea agreement, the texting while driving charge was dropped.
Judge Jason Verdigets of the 23rd Judicial District Court handed down the sentence Tuesday and recommended that Murray get substance abuse treatment while in prison.
Verdigets also gave Murray credit for time he has already served in jail and in a rehabilitation facility.