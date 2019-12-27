East Baton Rouge Parish residents can drop-off their Christmas trees at five sites across the city-parish for recycling from now until the end of January.
Those sites include Independence Park off Lobdell Avenue, Memorial Stadium near Scenic Highway and Foss Street, Flannery Road Park at 802 South Flannery Road, Highland Road Park at 19029 Highland Road, and at LSU on Skip Bertman Drive across from the Veterinary School.
All decorations and stands should be removed. Do not place the tree in a bag.
Residents can also place their trees at the curb, where they will be picked up on their regular weekly yard waste collection day. Trees should be placed three feet away from other garbage.
If the tree is placed in a bag or includes decorations it will be picked up as trash and not repurposed.
The North Landfill hours will be extended until 5 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 28 to accommodate its closure on Christmas Day.
Garbage and recycling services will remain active on New Year's Day. The North Landfill will also remain open on New Year's Day.