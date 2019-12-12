The Metro Council has thrown its full support behind the creation of new economic development district allowing a developer to keep sales tax revenue to help finance construction of a mixed-use community in southeast East Baton Rouge Parish.
Baton Rouge developer Mike Wampold has plans to build a large-scale community consisting of single and multifamily homes, commercial office and retail stores on undeveloped land near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard.
Wampold asked the Metro Council to create the Harveston Economic Development District, giving him the ability to utilize tax incremental financing to fund a portion of his project once it's completed.
The project is still in the early stages. It still needs to go through planning and zoning approval once site plans have been submitted to the city-parish.
There is no time frame yet for when that will happen.
The district's creation allows Wampold to receive annual rebates from the city-parish on all the revenue collected within its boundaries from the parish's 2% sales tax, an estimated $2.3 million annually.
Attorney Jordan Monsour, Wampold's legal representative, told city-parish officials that the preliminary plans will include more than $56 million in construction of new roads, utilities installation and other improvements to the area — something that appealed most to the Metro Council.
"I see this as a way to get some infrastructure in place that we're not going to get otherwise," Councilman Dwight Hudson said before Wednesday's unanimous council vote.
According to the project synopsis submitted to the council, the development will bring significant commercial development to an area that is primarily only residential right now.
In addition to the retail, office and residential offerings, the development will also include a K-12 charter school, a church, health and wellness facilities, a retirement community and a grocery store. There are also plans to designate the development as a crime prevention district that would offer space for a sheriff's substation and a fire station.
The project's construction is also expected to create more than 1,000 jobs.