PIERRE PART — A pickup truck went off Belle River Road in lower Assumption Parish and hit two utility poles early Saturday, killing a Plattenville man and seriously injuring another, Louisiana State Police said.
Kole M. Bahry, 21, was declared dead at the scene, while Dean A. Putz, 24, of Union Mills, Indiana, was partly thrown from the truck and taken to a Baton Rouge area hospital for his injuries, troopers said in a statement.
Troopers said the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado truck was traveling at a high rate of speed around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when it went off a curve in the road, also known as La. 1016-2.
The truck turned back onto the highway before leaving it again. Once off the highway a second time, the truck hit one pole, turned over and then hit another pole before coming to a rest on its roof, troopers said in statement.
Neither Bahry nor Putz was wearing his seatbelt, troopers said.
Troopers said that due to the severity of the crash and because neither man was wearing a seat belt, it's not clear who was driving the truck. The crash remains under investigation.
In 2021, State Police Troop C, whose patrol area includes Assumption Parish, has investigated eight fatal crashes resulting in 10 deaths, troopers said.