Cash stood alone in a small room, staring into the lobby of the Companion Animal Alliance with only a bowl and a bed to use.
The black-and-white pit bull-terrier mix — one of hundreds of animals up for free adoption at the Baton Rouge animal shelter — wagged his tail back and forth whenever someone passed by his window, his gaze trailing each person as they walked away.
Across the foyer, a clowder of kittens scurried around their glass-windowed enclosure, batting at toys, each other and their own tails between jumping or meowing for attention from passersby.
Cash and the kittens — displayed front-and-center at the shelter Wednesday — were among the 575 or so animals taken in this month that pushed the facility over capacity, according to its executive director, Jillian Sergio. To find homes for the influx of animals, the shelter is waiving adoption fees now through Sunday.
“We are at the point where we have more animals than we have kennels in our building,” Sergio said. “We can’t keep up sending animals out as fast as they come in.”
Sergio hopes that lifting fees will make space in the shelter. If not, she said her staff may have to euthanize more animals.
“We’re here because that’s the last thing we want to do,” she said. “But if we have more animals coming in than we can give out, we are going to have to make hard decisions.”
The city-parish’s designated open-intake shelter at 2550 Gourrier Ave., just off of LSU’s campus, holds 177 kennels for dogs and 104 for cats — each of which can house multiple animals if they come in together. That puts the total capacity at about 300 animals.
But the shelter went well past that count after taking in between 30 and 50 animals a day while adopting out far less, Sergio said.
Summers are typically crowded for any shelter because that’s when the first mating season of the year wraps up and “kitten and puppy season” begins. One cat or dog can birth as many as three litters a year, but spring and summer bring the most offspring.
Meanwhile, Sergio noted, the shelter is seeing a higher-than-usual number of adult dogs and cats. While there could be many reasons for that trend, she said she hears anecdotally that it partly stems from so many families relocating.
“People are moving,” she said, “their landlord won’t allow it, their dog is too much.”
Much of the time, though, animals brought to the shelter simply slipped out of the house and got lost. Sergio speculated that at least half the animals in the shelter have owners who took care of them and just need to be reunited. If that’s the case, she said, owners should get the word out.
“Can you post him online? Can you walk around your neighborhood?” she asked. “Most of the time, the animals that are brought in have an owner right around the corner. Unfortunately, once they are here, rarely people come looking for their dogs.”
The over-capacity tally at CAA in Baton Rouge reflects a national trend, according to Elizabeth Berliner, a professor and director of shelter medicine for Cornell University’s veterinary school. Berliner said part of the issue is that so many people forced to work from home during the pandemic wound up adopting shelter animals in 2020. But demand has since waned.
Shelters nationwide have responded by offering free adoptions.
Just an hour away from CAA, the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center waived fees earlier this month to create more kennel space, as 61 animals came into the shelter and left zero dog kennel space on June 7 alone. The shelter said in a Facebook post it saw over 20 adoptions the day after it waived fees.
For those who can’t adopt a new pet, Sergio said there are plenty of other ways to help. People can foster, volunteer, donate money or bring in supplies — especially kitten formula and wet kitten food, which are always needed.
If someone can’t offer time or money, she said even posting about CAA on social media can help spread the word.
On Wednesday, the shelter saw 15 adoptions in a matter of five hours — a huge margin for a weekday.
“It’s definitely been busier,” Sergio said. “Fifteen on a Wednesday? That is a good, good start.”