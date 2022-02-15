BR.siegencrash.112118_HS_060

A Donaldsonville cyclist died in the hospital Monday night, after begin struck by a driver in Ascension Parish, the State Police said. 

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. in Donaldsonville, as the bicyclist, Willie Nicholas Jr., 66, was traveling south on La. 18.

For reasons still under investigation, a 2007 Ford F-150 that was also traveling south on the roadway struck the rear of the bicycle, State Police Troop A said. 

Nicholas was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries. 

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both Nicholas and the driver of the Ford for analysis.