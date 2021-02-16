Curfews and road closures kept motorists off the roads as an ice storm hit the region. While there's a slight thaw expected Tuesday, conditions are still dangerous.
Tuesday temperatures will reach only the mid-30s, "so the ice will stick around," said Danielle Manning, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Slidell.
Ice may start melting in the couple of hours if the temperature is above freezing on Tuesday, she said, but it will refreeze when temperatures drop back into the 20s on Tuesday night.
Here's a list of road and bridge closures in the Baton Rouge area:
Road and bridge closures
Ascension Parish
- Trees have fallen across or traffic lights are without power at the following intersections:
- La. 431 at La. 621
- Burnside Avenue at Roosevelt Street
- Burnside Avenue at Ascension Street
- Moody Dixon Road at La. 933
- Roads and bridges that have ice, but are passable:
- La. 621 bridge at Duplessis Primary School
- La. 941 overpass at I-10
- La. 42 bridge at Calle Sevario Street
- La. 431 bridge at Summerfield Road.
East Baton Rouge Parish
- I-10 from Lafayette to the 10/12 split in Baton Rouge, including the I-10 bridge
- I-10 from the Mississippi River Bridge to LA 415
- I-10 EB between US 61 and LA 641
- I-110
- Central Thruway from Greenwell Springs to Choctaw
- Scenic/Airline
- McClellland/Airline
- Scenic/Blount
- Scenic at the Monte Sano bridge
- Highland/Bluebonnet
- Jones Creek/South Harrell's Ferry Bridge
- Jackson Rd/Edwards Rd
- Pearis Rd near Milldale Rd
- 300 Glenmore
- 1600 Drehr
- 22nd at North Blvd
- Old Hammond at Blvd De Province
- Stan at Oak Knoll
- Goodwood at Sylfan
- Goodwood at Old Hammond to Sherwood
- Old Hammond at E Contour
- Innovation Park from Nicholson to Lila
- Jim Price Rd from Greenwell Springs Rd to Pride P.Hudson
- S Acadian/Claycut
- S Harrell Ferry/Millerville
- Winbourne/Hiawatha
- 1558 Normandy
- Greenwell Springs at North Flannery
- 700 Drher
- Sharp at Mollylea
- 12900 Wallace
- 31980 Greenwell Springs at Stoney Point Burch
- Fairfields at Paulson
- Mason at Alexander
- 4822 Drusilla
- 12900 Wallis
- 300 Maximus
- 8000 Anselmo at Essen
- 5110 Jefferson Ave
- O’Neal/King Bradford
- Edison at Hanson
- 428 Shady Lake Pkwy
- 1971 Shawn
East and West Feliciana
- Routes in East and West Feliciana Parish deemed impassable due to Winter Weather
Livingston Parish
- Denham Springs:
- N Range Ave. / Yellowjacket Ave. - Tree down.
- Tate Rd. / HWY 16 - Tree down.
- Elmer St. / Carol Sue St. - Barricades up
- Robbie St./ Sharon St. – Tree limb blocking part of rdway.
- Mattie St./ 3rd St. – Power line down.
- Juban Rd Overpass – Ice on turn lanes.
- N Range Rd / Benton St. / N Hummel St. / N River Rd. – Railroad crossing arm malfunction.
- West side:
- Fore Rd. - Tree down.
- Lockhart - Railroad crossing arms are down and flashing.
- Pine Ridge. - Lines down/broken power pole.
- HWY 1019/HWY 16 - Ice.
- Gaylord Rd. between Stacey & Hartman. - Tree down and closed. Barricades out.
- Cane Market (14 mile west of Perkins) – Ice.
- Joel Ott. - Power line down.
- Whitley Rd. - Tree down.
- Brashears Dr. off Springfield Rd. - Line down.
- Bend Rd. – Tree limbs down. Ice.
- Sims Rd. (E/B lane blocked) – Tree limbs down.
- Sims Rd/ East of Nan Wesley Rd. – Tree debris / ice for 200-300 ft. DPW notified.
- Sims Rd. – Tree debris/ ice. DPW notified.
- East side:
- Jacob St. - Low hanging lines.
- HWY 40 east of Horseshoe. - Lines down. Entergy notified.
- HWY 442 – Tree down.
- HWY 442 / HWY 1063 (West of HWY 1063) – Tree down.
- French Settlement Bridge – icing over but still drivable
- Tickfaw River Bridge
St. James Parish
- Sunshine Bridge
A complete list of closed roads in East Baton Rouge Parish is available on the mayor's office website.
The Baton Rouge mayor's office is also updating a list of places where ice has been spotted on the roadways. That list can be found on various Red Stick Ready social media accounts.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office maintains periodic updates of road closures on its Facebook page.