Another earthquake sent some shockwaves through Louisiana this week, according to the U.S. Geological survey.

The 3.1 magnitude earthquake was registered at about 7:43 p.m. Thursday west of Blanchard, Louisiana and near the border with Texas. The impact from the earthquake was felt as far as Shreveport.

It was the latest in a series of earthquakes in the northwestern corner of the state. A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was registered across the border in Uncertain, Texas early Thursday morning.

On April 1, the Blanchard area registered a 3.0 magnitude earthquake. Earthquakes are registered on a scale between 0 and 8.0. Earthquakes of 2.5 or below are unlikely to be felt by people in the area, according to resources from Michigan Tech.

Did you feel the quake in Louisiana? You can report it to scientists by using this form.