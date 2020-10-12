When it comes to solving East Baton Rouge's biggest issues — whether that's a burgeoning crime rate or stagnant population growth — each of the candidates for mayor-president said it's important to start by tackling blight and litter.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, a Democrat, said that a "culture of littering" has persisted in the capital city for decades and won't be solved overnight. She said public awareness campaigns and community partnerships have made inroads into changing that culture, but said she's open to adding "teeth" to existing municipal ordinances to further fight littering and blight.
Broome said her administration has spent roughly $3 million annually on blight reduction, and since 2018, removed 3,000 bags of litter and 6,000 illegally dumped tires and demolished 400 blighted structures — a number she hopes to double in the coming year.
Councilman Matt Watson, a Republican among six mayoral challengers, said Broome's efforts haven't been enough. He's made blight reduction a centerpiece of his campaign, and said he'd allocate additional funds toward tearing down dangerous, condemned buildings, which he said are at the root of crime and quality of life issues in the parish.
“When you remove a condemnation it's not going to grow back. It’s a problem solved," Watson said. "Go after solving problems in a permanent way, rather than putting a Band-Aid aid on it."
Watson said he'd use $200,000 already allocated in the budget for summer youth programs to pay young people to mow the cleared lots. He also said he'd look into hiring seasonal workers to help maintain the vacant properties and other city-parish infrastructure.
Both Watson and state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, a Democrat, said the city-parish hasn't been aggressive enough in locating federal funding to support blight reduction efforts.
But Marcelle said "we can't just tear stuff down and leave lots empty." She said she'd look into waiving sewer impact fees on certain developments to promote construction on the properties, and said she'd create a team within the mayor's office to focus on blight reduction.
Marcelle also said she'd work with the law programs at LSU and Southern University to provide pro-bono legal advice for elderly residents on how to write wills and set-up successions so property ownership isn't left in limbo.
Businessman Jordan Piazza, a Republican, said it's crucial that the city-parish address blight if it wants to attract new industries. He said he'd like to see the city-parish hire private contractors for each council district to handle beautification and maintenance issues.
Piazza also called for additional regulations on slumlords providing subpar housing for low-income residents.
"We've got a billion-dollar budget and we don't look like a billion-dollar city," Piazza said.
Watson similarly said that the city-parish's blight issues have held the region back in economic development, arguing that the "city needs to look like we're ready to do business if we're going to attract business."
Broome countered that assertion and said blight hasn't hindered economic development in the parish. She said that strategic investments, like the planned revival of the Plank Road corridor in north Baton Rouge, will make strides in improving blighted properties.
Attorney E Eric Guirard, an independent, said the city-parish needs to be more aggressive about fining residents for littering, and said he'd create a roving litter patrol to catch littering on camera. He also said he'd like to get rid of the golf course at City Park to create a "central park" for Baton Rouge.
Former state Rep. Steve Carter, a Republican, declined to be interviewed, but wrote in a statement that the city-parish should consider adopting a system like New Orleans, in which there are city lawyers solely dedicated to handling the litigation surrounding blighted properties.