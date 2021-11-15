The areas of Baton Rouge that voted to approve a 10-year property tax to fund the city’s bus system contain some of the Capital Area Transit Systems routes with the highest ridership.

Residents in Baker and Baton Rouge voted to approve the tax on Saturday by a clear margin. Local leaders had warned that a rejection of the tax could leave tens of thousands of riders without transportation to get to places like work, the doctor’s office and the grocery store.

“CATS provides a critical service to people in our community who rely on transit,” CEO Bill Deville said in a statement Monday. “This win will allow CATS to continue enhancing and making service even more efficient.”

As expected, the widest margins in favor of the tax were found in the areas with the ridership was highest. And support was lowest in more affluent places like South Baton Rouge, where fewer people take the bus.

People living in areas with a lower average income typically rely on public transportation at higher rates because they are less likely to own cars. System officials say more than 90% of their riders have no other transportation option.

Roughly 59% of Baton Rouge’s 21,700 total votes were in favor of the tax, along with 68% of Baker’s 1,200 votes, according to complete but unofficial results.

The geographical voter data does not include early or absentee votes, which made up roughly 7,900 of the 23,000 votes across both communities.

Voters along Florida Boulevard roundly supported the proposition, particularly in areas north of the street with a lower household median income. Neighboring Precincts north of the street, between N Acadian Throughway and Ward Creek, received the two highest totals of “yes” votes on Election Day out of any precincts in the city.

Neighboring precincts supported the tax by wider margins than the total margin of victory, as well.

Route 44, which runs along Florida Boulevard from the Cortana Mall to downtown, is by far the system’s highest-ridership route, according to CATS data. On average, the 11,000 monthly riders on the route make up more than 10% of the system’s total monthly ridership in 2021.

The passage of the 10-year, 10.6-mill tax preserves the source of two-thirds of the system’s budget. It also gives CATS the green light to proceed with several initiatives that officials say will vastly improve a system that has recently struggled with reliability.

The planned Bus Rapid Transit route along Plank Road and Nicholson Drive was a centerpiece of officials’ pitch to voters during the final days of the campaign. Local leaders say it would transform the blighted corridor along Plank Road and provide riders with faster transportation between North and South Baton Rouge.

Plank Road’s current bus line, Route 41, is already the system’s third most ridden line.

No precinct along the planned rapid transit route voted against the tax. Precincts along Plank Road generally voted more than 75% in favor of the proposition.

The system’s route with the lowest ridership, Route 60, transports riders in southeast Baton Rouge between Women’s Hospital and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, with stops along the way at Baton Rouge General, the Mall of Louisiana and the Ochsner Medical Complex.

Only one of the five precincts along that route voted in favor of the tax.

The single highest concentration of “no” votes, 292, came from Precinct 56 in Ward 1. More than 63% of voters in the precinct rejected the tax. The area, just south of Perkins Road and Lee Drive, is serviced by Route 17, which is consistently among the bottom 10 CATS routes for ridership.