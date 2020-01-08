After a lengthy and heated discussion Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council unanimously approved the first round of annexation requests from businesses within the boundaries of the proposed city of St. George.

The companies annexed, all located along United Plaza Boulevard off Essen Lane, include Turner Industries, an affiliate of Stirling Properties, and the Louisiana School Employees Retirement System.

The total assessed value of all the properties approved Wednesday for annexation is $16 million.

Drew Murrell, an organizer of the proposed city of St. George, said the annexations are premature and could ultimately be reversed. The incorporation of the proposed city is currently on hold pending a lawsuit filed by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, among others.

“If this lawsuit comes out and at the end of the day we’re incorporated, it could change the mechanism by which you annex property, which means all of the annexations this body is considering would be null and void,” Murrell argued.

When asked for clarification from council members, Parish Attorney Andy Dotson said he had not looked into the question. Still, he assured the council that the properties are following the proper avenue to annexation given that they remain unincorporated.

Attorney Charles Landry, who was involved in the 2014 effort to annex Siegen Lane Marketplace and the Mall of Louisiana into the city of Baton Rouge, said that although the move would raise their taxes, it would ultimately be worth it.

"We would rather maintain the status quo; we would rather have the mayor as our mayor; we would rather have this council as our council,” Landry said.

Norman Browning, another St. George organizer who spoke against the annexations, noted 54% of voters in the southeastern portion of the parish on Oct. 12 opted to incorporate.

That led Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis, sitting in as mayor pro tem in Councilman Scott Wilson's absence, to caution those offering comment to stay on-topic. The mayor pro tem is in charge of running the council meetings.

"This is not about the election or the city of St. George. This is about the annexation of property," Collins-Lewis said.

Councilman Dwight Hudson, whose district is within the boundaries of the proposed city of St. George, disagreed, arguing the issues are "absolutely connected."

"Let me just say this, when it's my turn to speak, I’ll talk about St. George and I’m not going to be stopped," Hudson added.

“First of all, it's not your turn to speak, number one,” Collins-Lewis interjected.

“I’ll tell you what, we better watch how we talk to the ladies up here. That’s for damn sure,” Councilman Lamont Cole cut in.

Hudson later asked Dotson to clarify whether mentioning St. George could be considered on-topic for the item. Dotson said that's a question for the mayor pro tem; Collins-Lewis reaffirmed that it was not germane.

At the close of the hearing, Collins-Lewis said she felt disrespected by Hudson's insistence on talking about St. George after she deemed it off-topic.

"Sitting in this seat, I deserve to be respected just as if it were Councilman Wilson in this same position," she said, adding that Wilson probably would've thrown the speakers out of the chamber.

Baton Rouge activist Gary Chambers, who was forcibly removed from a council meeting in 2017 for bringing up the death of Alton Sterling, said the exchange speaks to the bias of the council.

"Too often here, we allow one perspective to rule over all perspectives," Chambers said.

Hudson later said he responded the way he did because "two of those folks are my constituents and I felt like their ability to speak on a public item was possibly being violated."

After the meeting adjourned and as the council chambers emptied, Hudson approached Collins-Lewis and, after some discussion, the two hugged.

There's a 30-day period during which anybody affected by the annexation can challenge the move, said council administrator Ashley Beck.