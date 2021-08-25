A majority of East Baton Rouge Parish residents say they favor of a $10 per month fee to keep parish waterways clear of litter, which can worsen flooding by clogging storm drains and filling ditches, according to a survey by a foundation that aims to improve the quality of life in and around the parish.

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation released a set of polling data from its CityStats survey Wednesday. The first release from its 13th annual survey focused on local, state and national issues, such as litter management, quality of life in the parish, marijuana policy and the 2020 presidential election. The LSU Public Policy Research Lab ⁠— which BRAF commissions to conduct the polls ⁠— conducted the survey in late June and early August.

More than 61% of the respondents voiced support for such a fee, although Democrats and Republicans were split. Sixty-eight percent of Democrats said they were in favor, compared to 40% of Republicans.

Support for the stormwater fee tied in to a record number of parish residents, 75%, saying the parish has a litter problem. Fifty-six percent of respondents labeled the problem as “very serious,” according to the poll.

Metro Council is considering a number of funding solutions to the parish’s flooding and litter woes in the aftermath of several major floods in recent years. Last month, the council rejected a proposal to redirect funding from the library system and mosquito abatement for drainage maintenance, and members of the council have voiced support for a new tax or utility fee to fund the work in recent weeks.

Nearly half of those surveyed said the parish is going in the wrong direction, reaching 48%. That number is the highest level the foundation has seen in the three years it has asked the question, up from 42% last year. Thirty-six percent of respondents said the parish is going in the right direction.

Residents also faulted the pace that the parish is making progress on its issues. Sixty-nine percent said the parish isn’t progressing fast enough, the second highest level in the history of the 13-year survey. Only 19% said the progress is acceptable and 6% said it is too fast.

The largest age group to say the area is heading in the right direction was the parish’s youngest residents — 41.2% of 18- to 29-year-olds who were surveyed voiced optimism about Baton Rouge’s direction. Residents who identified as conservative or very conservative were the largest ideological groups dissatisfied with the parish’s path, with 85.3% and 50.9% saying its headed in the wrong direction respectively.

Pollsters conducted live interviews with 549 residents of East Baton Rouge, 83 via landline, 422 via cellphone and 44 who responded online through a text message link. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points. Results were weighted by age, race and gender to more closely resemble the demographic breakdowns of the most recently available census data.

The foundation has conducted surveys since 2008.

A majority of Republicans, Democrats and independents all said they were in favor of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office merging with the Baton Rouge Police Department, or 57% of residents surveyed.

The support for a merger comes 10 years after former Mayor Pro Tem Chandler Loupe established a Metro Council committee to study a possible merger amid high local crime rates. The parish has seen a surge in homicides since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, like much of the county’s urban areas.

Sixty percent of respondents said marijuana should be legalized for sale and personal use by adults. A majority of Democrats and independents voiced support for legalization, and a plurality of Republicans said the same. Only 8% of respondents said marijuana should be totally illegal, and 30% said it should be only for medical use, which is the current state law.

The local support for marijuana legalization comes after a push in the legislature to legalize cannabis narrowly failed in the state House. The Legislature did approve legislation that was signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards that decriminalizes the possession of small amounts of pot by removing the possibility of jail time.

With the state capitol’s sights set on legislative and congressional redistricting later this year, 54% of respondents said they support the creation of an independent commission to draw the lines, a practice used in nine other states to prevent gerrymandering. A majority of liberals, conservatives and independents said they support the commission’s creation.

Democrats and Republicans were unable to agree, however, on the results of the 2020 presidential election. Despite there being no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Louisiana or across the country, 68.7% of Republicans said President Joe Biden was elected because of illegal voting or election rigging. More than 90% of Democrats said the election was legitimate and accurate. In total, 63.3% of respondents said the election was legitimate.

Parish residents were also split along ideological lines on the practice of voting by mail. More than 93% of Democrats said they support universal voting by mail, and 82% of Republicans said they oppose it. A majority of independents said they also support the practice. In all, 64.8% of respondents said they support universal mail voting.