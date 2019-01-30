East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilwoman Denise Amoroso and one other person officially qualified on Wednesday for the March 30 special election for Amoroso's late husband's seat on the council.

Amoroso, a Republican, and Brendan Csaposs, a Democrat, were among the first two people to submit qualifying papers this week for the race that will give voters in the district the opportunity to elect their own representative to serve out the remaining two years of former councilman Buddy Amoroso's term on the Metro Council.

Buddy Amoroso was killed in a tragic bicycling accident in June. His wife, Denise Amoroso, was appointed by the council in July to represent District 8 on the Metro Council until the special election could be held.

Amoroso got a little emotional while filing her qualifying papers on Wednesday saying her decision to run for the seat wasn't easy.

"This was Buddy's arena," she told reporters in the parish's Clerk of Court office Wednesday. "I think this is what he would have wanted me to do. So I'm just going to press on."

Amoroso secured the more than 100 signatures she needed to run in the March special election.

So far she'll face off against Csaposs, who officials in the clerk's office said qualified early Wednesday morning. He did not return a call Wednesday seeking further comment.

Official qualifying for the race will end 5 p.m. Friday.