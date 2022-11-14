The legislative committee investigating the death of Black motorist Ronald Greene at the hands of State Police appears ready to wrap up its work soon and indicated it will still seek testimony from Gov. John Bel Edwards after he declined an invitation this week.
The panel, created in February to dig into what the governor knew about the Greene case, met Monday, the same day a state grand jury in north Louisiana began meeting to consider charges in the case.
Edwards and his top counsel were invited six days before Monday’s hearing, but declined to testify, citing a prior engagement. The committee has planned to hear from the governor since this summer, but has met infrequently in recent months.
State Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, said the committee would seek to schedule a hearing where the governor would testify. The committee was set up by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, in large part to look into what the governor knew. The testimony has centered around State Police brass and what some see as their cover up of the circumstances of Greene’s death. The panel subpoenaed the journal of the former State Police superintendent and heard from a trooper who said he pushed back against an order to block a crash report from being released.
The handling of the Greene case and several others involving questionable use of force led federal authorities to open a sweeping probe into the troubled agency. That probe is ongoing.
Representatives on the legislative panel said Monday they were prepared to end the committee hearings and craft a report on the incident. But they also voiced continued frustration about the lack of accountability to date for those involved.
“To date, Ms. Mona (Hardin, Greene’s mother) has not been brought any closure,” said Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans. “While there may be accountability moving forward…There has not been much accountability to those who allowed this incident to happen.”
“What happened to Ronnie was murder,” Hardin said. “What (has) happened is not a damn thing. Nothing.”
The hearing took place as a grand jury was seated several hours’ drive to the north, in Union Parish, by Third Judicial District Attorney John Belton. Greene died in May 2019.
Troopers violently beat, tased and shackled Greene after a car chase there in 2019, but his family said they were told he died in a car accident. Alarm bells went off early for State Police brass, including then-Superintendent Kevin Reeves, whose journal suggests he contemplated opening an internal probe early in the case and suspending at least one of the troopers involved. In the end, the only punishment doled out was a 50-hour suspension for Kory York, who was seen on body-camera footage dragging Greene by his shackled feet. Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth died in a single-vehicle crash before being fired by the agency for his role.
The details of the case came to light after the Associated Press published leaked video of troopers beating and shackling Greene as he cried out: “I’m scared,” and “I’m your brother.”