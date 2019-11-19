Louisiana's offices of motor vehicles throughout the state will remain closed Tuesday, a day after an attempted ransomware attack crippled public services and led to widespread computer issues at state agencies.

The attack caused state officials to shut down computer networks, which disrupted motor vehicles offices and other public-facing departments statewide.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration said Tuesday many online government services and state websites that were crippled by the attempted attack were becoming available, though it still could be several days to bring all services back online. Filing unemployment insurance claims "could be delayed until later in the day," Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne's office said.

"While many systems are back online, the public is asked to refrain from non-critical OMV tasks today as technicians continue to restore full service," Louisiana State Police said in a statement Tuesday morning.

The motor vehicle offices "may be limited as Internet access is restored to state agencies and workstations are repaired," Dardenne's office said.

Edwards said he activated the state's cybersecurity team in response to an "attempted ransomware attack" that affected some state servers.

The Office of Technology Services, which operates the computer systems for much of Louisiana's state government, identified the threat, which was impacting some, but not all state servers, on Monday, Edwards said in a statement put out on social media.

"The majority of the service interruption seen by employees and the public yesterday was due to our aggressive actions to combat the attack,” Dardenne said in a statement. “We are confident we did not have any lost data and we appreciate the public’s patience as we continue to bring services online over the next few days.”

Officials said they did not pay a ransom during the incident.

The Louisiana State Police and several federal agencies are investigating the attempted ransomware attack, Edwards said.

Ransomware, often spread through phishing emails, denies access to computer systems or data until the user pays a ransom, according to the Louisiana Cyber Security Commission. If the demands are not met, the person conducting the ransomware attack could keep the data unavailable or delete it.

The service interruptions at public agencies was due to what the Division of Administration called its "aggressive response" to the ransomware attack. The Office of Technology Services, OTS, shut down computer systems to avoid infecting state internet servers.

The IT team noticed the irregular pattern, saw that it was the Ryuk virus, which encrypts files, and didn’t read the ransom note, said Jacques Berry, spokesman for the Division of Administration. Instead, the team found where virus was attached to the programs and shutdown computers to avoid infecting other systems, Berry said.

Berry said the problems agencies were experiencing varied depending on how much they rely on the Office of Technology Services. Some offices had no access to email, internet or applications. The Division of Administration shut down “all outgoing network traffic” to investigate the cause without making the problem worse, Berry said.

Keith Neal, director of project management for the Office of Motor Vehicles, said he called the state's IT department when the OMV computers started acting screwy Monday morning. After about 15 or 20 minutes, the system stopped working altogether. He said the attackers locked the data and access to the computers early Monday morning, and the state's computers were down all day Monday.

Neal said computers at 79 motor vehicle offices statewide went offline.

"We are virtually shut down," he said. OMV staff was trying to process documents but couldn't issue driver's licenses.

Louisiana Secretary of State spokesman Tyler Brey said that office’s website and app were down. Louisiana Department of Health spokesman Bob Johannessen said that agency did not have internet or email access. Nobody could apply for coverage under Medicaid expansion.

The Department of Revenue's computers are locked as are those at the Louisiana Public Service Commission. The PSC accepted and stamped utility regulatory filings but couldn't add the reports, inspections and applications to its online database. The State Police maintained its physical presence on the highways.