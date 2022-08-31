Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Hillary Sepulvado, 42, 1818 E. Evergreen St., Gonzales, first-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- James Travis, 40, 16065 Lakeside Court, Prairieville, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and suspended or revoked driver's license.