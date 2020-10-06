LSU officials are asking students to get tested for COVID-19 at least once a month so the university can better monitor and respond to the spread of coronavirus on campus.

"Widespread testing allows for a better understanding of the presence of COVID-19 on our campus, which is the only way for us to make informed decisions," LSU interim President Tom Galligan said in a statement Tuesday. "If the virus is contained or limited in its presence, we may be able to loosen current restrictions. On the other hand, if tests show a heightened presence, we can better protect you from exposure. In short, it's a win-win."

Galligan said he understands that students might be reluctant to get tested since a positive result would require them to quarantine, even without showing symptoms. But "studies indicate the majority of young adults infected with COVID-19 show no symptoms at all, meaning unless you get tested regularly you could unknowingly be spreading the virus among your family and friends," he said.

Galligan released the statement several days after bars in Baton Rouge started reopening, including the drinking establishments of Tigerland, which are most popular among LSU students and most often become packed with drunken patrons, especially during college football games. The Tigerland bars were the source of a confirmed coronavirus cluster before they closed down over the summer.

Galligan also referenced comments from Dr. Deborah Birx, an infectious disease doctor who reports to Vice President Mike Pence on the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Birx visited LSU a couple weeks ago and complimented Louisiana for statewide progress in bringing down infection rates after cases spiked earlier in the pandemic, leaving the state with one of the highest per capita caseloads in the country.

With flu season starting and schools and colleges resuming in-person classes, Birx cautioned against loosening restrictions.

"Louisiana is getting there, but we'll have to continue. How fast we get there is completely up to us," Birx said during her visit. "I know people are getting tired of this, but we need to get through this fall."

Meanwhile LSU announced Monday the school will begin allowing alcohol sales inside the stadium for its remaining home games and will stop requiring fans to submit to CDC wellness checks upon entering the stands.

"Regular testing is especially important if you've attended any gatherings where others weren't taking precautions, such as wearing a mask," Galligan told students Tuesday. "The risk may seem low to you, but keep in mind that COVID-19 spreads easily and affects different people in very different ways."