VACHERIE — St. James Parish sheriff's deputies are seeking the public's help in finding a Vacherie man accused in a Sept. 28 slaying.
A court has issued second-degree murder and obstruction of justice warrants for DeTrae Alexander, 20, 1534 Old Vacherie Road, in the slaying of Christopher Shavers, deputies said in a news release Friday.
Sheriff Willy Martin said Shavers was found shot several times and lying in the front yard of a home in the 2300 block of Franklin Street in Vacherie about 10 p.m. Sept. 28.
Shavers, who lived at the Franklin Street home, was pronounced dead at the scene, Martin added.
Sheriff's deputies did not provide a suspected motive for the slaying.
Anyone having any knowledge or information of this crime, or know the whereabouts of DeTrae Alexander, should call the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 562-2200 or submit tips to Crime Stoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.