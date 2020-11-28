East Baton Rouge Parish desegregated schools under a court order in 1970, a year after many rural districts had done so, including neighboring Livingston Parish to the east and also in Evangeline Parish, which is shown in this photo from The Associated Press.

Original AP caption: Elementary school children play on a gravel lot outside an old country store that has been turned into temporary classrooms for Caucasian children whose parents have refused to let them attend integrated public schools in Ville Platte, Louisiana on Dec. 16, 1969. A new private school system, known as Evangeline Academy, is using a number of makeshift buildings for classes until new facilities are constructed. (AP Photo) ORG XMIT: APHS281440