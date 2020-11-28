When integration came to East Baton Rouge in earnest 50 years ago, other parishes had already taken long steps to incorporate Black students into predominantly White school districts, though with varying degrees of success.
Serena Turner is arguably an integration success story.
A lifetime resident of Denham Springs, Turner today is a prominent educator in Livingston Parish, serving as an instructional supervisor for the school system. In 1970, though, she was a young girl with only a limited sense of what was happening to her.
Turner, then Serena Dunn, was the daughter of Cornelius Dunn, who was the lead plaintiff in the desegregation case that forced Livingston Parish schools to integrate.
Under Livingston’s integration plan, the only school Dunn had attended in her life, West Livingston School, closed in 1970. She, along with other Black children, transferred to Northside Elementary School in Denham Springs where she started fifth grade.
She has only dim memories of those days. She doesn’t recall any problems and said she got along with many of her White classmates.
“One of my best friends today is someone I met there,” Turner said. “We work at the Central Office together.”
As she grew older, she noticed more of the world around her. For instance, she remembers classmates whose parents were in the Ku Klux Klan, though she doesn’t remember any incidents.
“I didn’t talk to them, and they didn’t talk to me,” she said.
Tensions eased as White and Black Livingston grew accustomed to going to school together.
“By the time I got to high school, it was calmer,” Turner said, “not perfect, but calmer.”
There was never that much of a Black Livingston, truth be told. Livingston Parish was then and remains today overwhelmingly White. So, unlike schools in Baton Rouge and in other parts of Louisiana, there was little chance that any Livingston schools would become predominantly Black, and none have. There is a growing Hispanic population.
Livingston schools have grown tremendously since Baton Rouge's initial integration order was handed down. Since 1970, the school district has grown steadily from less than 10,000 to more than 26,000 students. Eighty percent of Livingston parish students today are White, while 9% are Black and 8% are Hispanic.
Turner said she wishes the school district had more racial diversity, noting that she’s often one of the only Black faces at School Board meetings. Many in the Black community have a bad impression of Livingston, which inhibits recruiting educators to the parish. Turner thinks that reputation is overblown.
“The Livingston reputation may still have something to do with it, which surprises me that that would still be around after so many years,” she said.
Turner’s father, who died in 2018, largely supported integration as a way to ensure that Black children would receive a better education. She said he had a change of heart on the subject late in life.
“He said if he knew what he knew after integration, he wouldn’t have fought for it so hard, because it wasn’t best for the kids,” Turner said.
Yet, her father took pride in his daughter’s rise.
“He could see after many years some things did turn out right in what he fought for, not just for me,” she said.