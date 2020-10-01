The State Fire Marshal's Office says seven haunted houses across Louisiana have permission to open their attractions ahead of Halloween and that it is reviewing applications from two other sites.

With state permission, and with additional precautions required because of the coronavirus, the 13th Gate haunted house will open Friday night in downtown Baton Rouge. Shows will run weekends and many Thursdays through Nov. 13. Visitors must wear masks and have their temperatures taken before entry.

"As we go in with smaller groups, it will be much more scary than normal," owner Dwayne Sanburn said. "It's not for the faint of heart."

The 13th Gate began with a yearly, portable Halloween attraction at LSU's Parker Coliseum in 1998 and moved to its present site on St. Philip Street in 2001.

This year, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the state fire marshal required haunted house attractions to submit proposals explaining how their operations would meet the governor's coronavirus reopening plans. To address the pandemic, the governor has imposed a face mask requirement and social distancing.

Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the fire marshal said the 13th Gate and six other attractions have laid out acceptable plans. The Baton Rouge house will limit groups of six people as they wind through the 40,000-square-feet site.

The other haunted house attractions approved by the state are:

Lakeview Park Haunted House, Eunice

Boo on the Bayou, Franklin

Evil Visions, Monroe

Dark Woods, Natchitoches

Mortuary Haunted House, New Orleans

Rise Haunted House, Tickfaw

Within the smaller groups at the 13th Gate, folks who have come together must socially distance from others — with markings on the floors to help.

Before their visit, visitors must buy tickets online, and on the day of their visit they'll also be able to see online how close they're "getting to the door," so to speak. When it's their turn to enter the haunted house, they'll receive a text to go inside.

Sanburn said the 13th Gate actors — about 70 of them — will incorporate their masks into their costumes and makeup. Instead of having several cast members in each chamber, each room will have only one human.

Sanburn said the haunted house takes about 30 minutes to experience over a half-mile walk.

"No matter what you're afraid of, it's probably here for you," he said.