It may not gnash, maul or trample like some of its flashier counterparts in the animal kingdom, but Louisiana’s unofficial state bird is — hands down — humanity’s deadliest foe.
Mosquitoes kill more than 725,000 people every year by spreading malaria, West Nile virus, dengue and a host of other diseases, according to the World Health Organization.
While Louisiana accounts for only a handful of those annual deaths, LSU researchers are on the front lines of war against our apex predator by conducting studies that could bolster human defenses against the lethal blood-suckers.
Kristen Healy, an entomologist with LSU’s AgCenter, is spearheading the latest such inquiry: this one on the effectiveness of various mosquito repellents.
And she’s looking for volunteers to take part in field tests.
Daring participants will expose their lower legs, apply repellent on one and leave the other without. Then, they’ll venture into a mosquito-teeming area and see what happens.
Fear not, though: researchers will “aspirate up” the mosquitoes with some chemical to prevent them from biting. The goal is to see how many of them land on the skin.
“It’s a great place to study mosquitoes,” Healy said of Louisiana. “Because of the warmer climate here, we can study them for a longer period. We actually go out in winter, and if it’s a warm day, you still might have the potential to get bitten by mosquitoes. Plus there’s a lot of diversity in terms of mosquitoes, and there’s a lot of wonderful habitat for mosquitoes as well.”
Healy teamed up with an insect repellent manufacturer for the project, which aims to measure the deterrent's effectiveness over time as well as its usefulness against Louisiana’s vast array of mosquito species.
More than 60 individual species of mosquito are known to flit around in Louisiana, Healy explained.
“We were approached because of that,” she said. “We can show that we can repel a lot of different mosquitoes.”
Studies such as Healy’s are critical for the Environmental Protection Agency’s regulation of mosquito repellent by ensuring the products are safe, effective and environmentally friendly, Healy said.
Along with Healy’s efforts, a separate team of researchers with LSU’s College of the Coast & Environment found that blight — a scourge in parts of Baton Rouge — greatly increased the presence of certain mosquito species compared to well-kempt neighborhoods.
Discarded tires, paint buckets, trash bins and pot holes — basically anything that can hold standing water — becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes, a public health threat.
In 2020, just 52 people died in the U.S. of West Nile Virus, a disease transmitted by mosquitoes, including three in Louisiana, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Diseases carried by mosquitoes are most prevalent in tropical and subtropical climates, and they disproportionately affect the poorest populations in those areas.
Global annual deaths caused by mosquitoes have decreased greatly since the start of the century, down from around 2 million every year, but they continue to wreak havoc in parts of the world less developed than the U.S, according to the CDC.
“Every 30 seconds a child in this world dies from malaria,” Heady said. “It’s unfortunately still a huge issue.”