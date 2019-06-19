Additional trucks, drivers and training programs will be implemented after thousands of East Baton Rouge Parish residents complained about garbage pick up issues, it was announced Wednesday during a press conference.

Three more drivers began pick up on route on June 10 with three more starting Friday and an additional two starting July 5. Five candidates are being interviewed and will be dedicated to EBR.

Six new trucks have been delivered in 2019 and Republic Services and the City-Parish have agreed to replace four trucks each year, starting in 2019.

Republic Services is evaluating what areas might be affected by re-routing.

"We have not lived up to our own high standards," Karla Swacker of Republic Services said. "That's upsetting to us."

The plan, which was released Wednesday under pressure from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, comes a month after members of the Metro Council grilled representatives from Republic Services about its service to the approximately 135,000 households in the parish.

Council members have said they heard plenty from constituents who are unhappy about missed garbage and recycling pick-ups and other problems.

So far this year, the city-parish has received more than 3,300 garbage complaints from residents through its 311 call center and 701 for missed recycling pick-ups, city-parish officials said Tuesday. Last year, the city-parish logged nearly 6,000 complaints for garbage service and nearly 1,000 for recycling.