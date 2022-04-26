The East Baton Rouge Metro Council will restart its conversation around redistricting Wednesday, hosting a second public workshop after a first set of proposals would have likely left Black Democrats outnumbered by White Republicans on the panel even though the parish is less than 50% White.
As of Tuesday, there were still only the two proposed maps posted on the city-parish's website. They were presented at the first workshop the council held back in February.
Those plans were vehemently opposed by some of the council's Black Democrats, who want at least one more majority-minority district created within the council's 12 single-member districts. Such a scenario would likely even out the power structure between the Republicans and the Democrats, and, they say, be a more accurate reflection of the city-parish's racial demographics based on the 2020 census data.
"Little to nothing has taken place between the last meeting and (tomorrow's) meeting," Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. said Tuesday. "I've had no dialogue with the demographer or anyone else on the council, in an official capacity, to suggest any changes outside what I proposed last meeting."
The second redistricting workshop is happening at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 4th floor meeting room at the River Center Branch Library.
Dunn was one of the Black Democrats who criticized the two proposed maps that are currently up for review.
Those, crafted by the council demographer Mike Hefner, suggest there should be five majority-Black districts, six districts in which Black residents would not be a majority and one "swing district."
Hefner, of Geographic Planning and Demographic Services, based his analysis on the 456,781 people counted in the parish's 2020 census numbers. He previously said about 46% were Black and about 54% were not Black — including other races and ethnicities besides White.
Dunn said he fears the Metro Council's redistricting saga will likely mirror what happened in the state Legislature and the parish's School Board, which face complaints that new maps largely dilute black representation within their respective governing structures.
"I'm going into this anticipating that will be our outcome as well," Dunn said. "I'm hopefully optimistic we can get it done equitable and based on the current demographics. If that doesn't happen, we'll file suit and take it up with the courts."
Currently the council's political makeup is seven white Republicans and five Black Democrats.
Council Pro Tem LaMont Cole expressed a little more optimism about the redistricting outcome.
"I think we have a productive group and are having positive conversations going into this," he said. "Are we going to get new maps tomorrow? Not that I know of. There may be some more drawn after we discuss things tomorrow."