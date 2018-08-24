A release on Friday morning of hydrogen chloride gas from a drum at the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge chemical plant on Scenic Highway has been contained to the unit where it happened, a company spokesperson said.
ExxonMobil spokesperson Megan Manchester said there were no injuries and there was no impact on the community.
At mid-afternoon on Friday, employees were working to stop the release, she said.
Workers in the unit where the release occurred sheltered in place as a precaution, Manchester said.
ExxonMobil and the East Baton Rouge Fire Department monitored the air quality after the release and all readings were below detection limits at the unit and also along the fence line of the plant at 4045 Scenic Highway, the company said in a news release Friday.
Hydrogen chloride is a colorless gas at room temperature and is used in the chemical industry in the manufacturing of other chemicals.