Typically a non-conference football game in Tiger Stadium isn't the biggest game of the year, but the LSU-Southern contest Saturday is expected to strain resources as though it were a contest with national championship implications.
The Baton Rouge universities will play for the first time ever, even though both schools have been playing football for more than 100 years on campuses less than 8 miles apart.
"Given the historic nature of this game and the large community support from both fanbases, we expect up to 200,000 people on campus for game day," LSU said. Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry told the Louisiana Radio Network this week that ticket demand this week has exceeded that for this year's Alabama game. The stadium holds just under 103,000.
Perhaps the biggest challenge will come after the game, as fans leave. While they'll arrive at various times of the day ahead of a 6:39 p.m. kickoff, afterward many will leave about the same time. To accommodate the exodus, police will impose contraflow on many traffic arteries leading away from LSU.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers will be stationed at intersections on campus and its outskirts to keep traffic moving after the game. The department is preparing for crowds akin to any marquee SEC matchup, McKneely said.
"It's like any other big game at LSU," he said.
Here's what to know before heading to the stadium:
IT'S A SELLOUT
LSU and Southern have sold all tickets to the game, but some may be available in the online market. LSU suggests would-be attendees go to StubHub to guarantee the tickets purchased are genuine.
Also, ticketholders with electronic passes should download them to their phone ahead of time rather than rely on an often-unreliable wireless network around the stadium.
REGULAR TRAFFIC IN, CONTRAFLOW OUT
The Waze app includes guidance to campus parking lots before the game. Afterward, your exit will depend on where you parked:
- North of South Stadium Drive, between the railroad tracks and the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, you'll be directed north on Nicholson.
- North of South Campus Drive, and east of the Assembly Center, you'll generally be directed northward toward Dalrymple or Highland.
- South of North Campus Drive, and east of the old golf course, you'll be sent eastward on Highland and South Lakeshore.
- Near Alex Box Stadium or just southwest of the stadium, you'll be sent southeast on Burbank or Nicholson.
- West of the railroad tracks (but not around Alex Box Stadium), you'll be sent to River Road.
TAILGATING RULES
LSU has tailgating rules posted at https://lsusports.net/gameday/tailgating/ but here they are in a nutshell:
- No tents bigger than 10x10; no corporate logos or advertising, no stakes, no gas-powered generators
- No live bands, no drones, no fences, and don't plug into LSU's power grid. (The school actually says it may prosecute people: "This policy will be strictly enforced and violators will be subject to arrest for theft of utilities.")
- Don't dump hot charcoal in trash cans or under trees.
WATER OK, ALCOHOL NOT
This year, LSU will let fans bring in one 32-ounce bottle (or less) of water. It must still be factory-sealed when you reach the gate. Flasks, etc., with other beverages are not allowed.
APPS OF NOTE
LSU maintains an application (LSU Sports Mobile) that provides parking maps, times of interest (like the Tiger Band coming down Victory Hill at 4:20 p.m.) and a way to manage digital tickets. There's also LSUSports.net/gameday. LSU suggests checking in on the page before heading to campus.
COOL OFF, OR STAY DRY
The PMAC will be open beginning at 1:30 p.m. Depending on the weather, it's a nice place to cool off, or stay dry, or take a seat. Football games from elsewhere will be shown on the big screens, and the Tiger Band will play at 4:30 or so.
PREGAMING
LSU has set up The Huddle in the Nicholson Gateway west of the stadium. For $80, fans have access to tents, TVs, fans, premium lounge furniture and more, the school says. The area will also have shaded picnic tables, an HD video wall, activities and games.
And tented spaces are available for rent in the Three Olives Tailgate District south of Tiger Stadium. Each spaces is furnished with premium outdoor furniture, coolers, and more, the school said. Details at revelryteam.com.
The PedalPub concession lets fans drink while someone else drives. Riders pedal a bicycle built for several and will visit various sites of interest.
Staff writer James Finn contributed to this report.