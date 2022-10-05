Livingston Parish Council member Tracy Girlinghouse firmly believes the parish should have put zoning laws on the books in the 1990s.
It would have transformed the parish — but he knows it wasn't the right time politically. Since then, things have changed.
"We’re a whole different parish than we were in 1996," he said. "We’re a whole different parish than we were in 2006. The time has come. It’s been a lot of effort."
Now, the council is poised to pass Livingston's first zoning map for unincorporated areas at a meeting next week. Girlinghouse's map for District 7, which includes the Walker area, is slated for approval at the next parish council meeting.
Girlinghouse has been a vocal proponent of zoning throughout council meetings, and has pushed the conversation forward for years. After the council approved 18 zoning categories in 2021, he has continued to remind his fellow council members that they need to work on finalizing their zoning maps sooner rather than later.
As the parish has grown rapidly over the last decade, councilmen and residents alike have voiced concerns about how the rush of people, construction and cars will transform the formerly rural region.
In the last year alone, the council has approved several large, controversial subdivisions, despite protests from residents who feared the rapid expansion would worsen flooding and traffic problems. Zoning would give the parish more power to stop such projects — many of which included plans to build hundreds of thousands of homes.
"You can limit how that happens," Girlinghouse said. "Right now we’ve had super large subdivisions come in on roads that really can’t handle that traffic."
During a recent development moratorium, Girlinghouse and his fellow councilmembers tightened other laws that they hope will promote "smart" and "responsible" growth. Zoning is another, added layer of protection that Girlinghouse believes shores up people's property rights.
Zoning also gives the council authority, Girlinghouse said. Without zoning, the council is tasked to uphold the law — which constituents have questioned when they feel their community is on the line. The council would be able to take responsibility for how the parish is planned.
"Laws have to be very specific," Girlinghouse said. "If you set ordinances that say something very specific, all [developers] have to do is one little thing and they circumvent the law."
His goal is to slow the rapid pace of development to a crawl, though he knows that it likely won't stay that way for long. After his map passes, he also anticipates a grace period where people can bring up their concerns about how a certain parcel of land is zoned so that they can discuss changes without too much red tape.
"A zoning map is living and breathing and always changing," Girlinghouse said. "This gets us ahead of the development process."
While he isn't the first council member to introduce his carefully crafted zoning map, Girlinghouse will likely be the first to have their map approved. He plans to host a meeting for District 7 residents at Livingston Parish Council chambers on Thursday at 6 p.m. for them to learn more about his zoning map and ask questions about its design.
"This is a good thing," he said. "I’m very proud of this legislation. I think I should be the first to do it because I was the one who carried it."